SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,833. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $41.82 and a one year high of $56.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average is $47.38.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

