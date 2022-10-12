SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $87.27

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $87.27 and last traded at $87.29, with a volume of 151994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.57.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,599,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

