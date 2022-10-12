SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.40

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWX. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 441,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 32,090 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 40,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

