SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Down 74.4% in September

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the September 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 781,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SoftBank Stock Performance

Shares of SOBKY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. 198,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,970. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12. SoftBank has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $14.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SoftBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp. operates as an affiliate of paypay bank corporation with 14.87% indirect stakes.

