Societe Generale Cuts Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Price Target to €53.00

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Societe Generale from €57.00 ($58.16) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hugo Boss from €59.00 ($60.20) to €64.50 ($65.82) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Baader Bank downgraded shares of Hugo Boss to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BOSSY traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.02. 429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $935.46 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

