Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) fell 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $84.63 and last traded at $84.80. 45,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,721,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.74.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.44. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.23). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.202 dividend. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,691,000 after purchasing an additional 287,518 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,703,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,908,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

