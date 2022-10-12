Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 270 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,018,000 after buying an additional 821,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter.

VEU opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.99 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.40.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

