Skylands Capital LLC Invests $415,000 in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,937,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.69.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

