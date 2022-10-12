Skylands Capital LLC Has $357,000 Position in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its position in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Escalade worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESCA. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Escalade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 110,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Escalade alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Escalade in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Escalade Price Performance

Shares of ESCA opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Escalade, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $144.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.34 million during the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 7.21%.

Escalade Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Escalade’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Escalade Profile

(Get Rating)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.