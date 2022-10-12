Skycoin (SKY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $29.00

Skycoin (SKY) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. Skycoin has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $29.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Skycoin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000590 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick.Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

