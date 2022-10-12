SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Trading Up 4%

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) rose 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 9,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 561,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.
SiriusPoint Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $795.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 22.91%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiriusPoint
SiriusPoint Company Profile
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SiriusPoint (SPNT)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.