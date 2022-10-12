SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Trading Up 4%

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) rose 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 9,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 561,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

SiriusPoint Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $795.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 22.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in SiriusPoint by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in SiriusPoint by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 310,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 196,730 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 27.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 37,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 145.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 84,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.