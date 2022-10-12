SingularityDAO Trading Down 11.1% This Week (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. SingularityDAO has a market capitalization of $20.73 million and $2.79 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityDAO token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,298.69 or 0.27604158 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About SingularityDAO

SingularityDAO’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,719,692 tokens. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @singularitydao and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityDAO’s official website is www.singularitydao.ai. The official message board for SingularityDAO is medium.com/singularitydao/introducing-the-singularitydao-governance-token-generation-event-98b14089bf79.

SingularityDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityDAO (SDAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityDAO has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 56,719,692 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityDAO is 0.40229156 USD and is up 10.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $15,324,257.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.singularitydao.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

