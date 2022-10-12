Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Up 435.0% in September

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 435.0% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
Shares of Sims stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $8.06. 32,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815. Sims has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60.
Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.
