Signature Bank (SBNY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.44 per share for the quarter.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $686.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.62 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Signature Bank to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $148.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.10.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.