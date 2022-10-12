Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

SBNY stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.15. 1,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,550. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.20. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $686.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 152.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

