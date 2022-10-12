Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Shares Sold by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,973 shares during the quarter. Sierra Wireless accounts for 2.9% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Sierra Wireless worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 30.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Sierra Wireless Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SWIR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,544. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.45 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

