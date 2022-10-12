Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Given New €53.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €62.00 ($63.27) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shurgard Self Storage Stock Performance

SSSAF stock remained flat at $43.76 during midday trading on Wednesday. Shurgard Self Storage has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $49.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.65.

Get Shurgard Self Storage alerts:

Shurgard Self Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Shurgard Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shurgard Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.