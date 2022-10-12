Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Given New €53.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €62.00 ($63.27) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shurgard Self Storage Stock Performance
SSSAF stock remained flat at $43.76 during midday trading on Wednesday. Shurgard Self Storage has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $49.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.65.
Shurgard Self Storage Company Profile
