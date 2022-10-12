Short Interest in VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Rises By 288.9%

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 288.9% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,881,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VirExit Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS VXIT traded up 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,594,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,297,988. VirExit Technologies has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.01.
About VirExit Technologies
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VirExit Technologies (VXIT)
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for VirExit Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirExit Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.