Short Interest in VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Rises By 288.9%

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 288.9% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,881,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VirExit Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VXIT traded up 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,594,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,297,988. VirExit Technologies has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.01.

About VirExit Technologies

VirExit Technologies, Inc develops and provides antiviral technologies, personal protective equipment, and health and wellness products. It offers seated treadmills, nutraceuticals, and boutique style custom candles through its safer place market. The company was formerly known as Poverty Dignified, Inc VirExit Technologies, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

