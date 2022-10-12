Short Interest in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Increases By 321.1%

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 321.1% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of GRX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 31,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,811. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 66,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the second quarter worth $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 69,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the second quarter worth $134,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

