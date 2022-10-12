Short Interest in Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Decreases By 88.6%

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the September 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Sylogist Price Performance
Shares of Sylogist stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673. Sylogist has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.
Sylogist Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sylogist (SYZLF)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.