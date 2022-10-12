Short Interest in Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Grows By 3,447.6%

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, an increase of 3,447.6% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sumitomo Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS SSUMY traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.79. 51,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,818. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sumitomo has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Analysts predict that Sumitomo will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

