Short Interest in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Decreases By 70.0%

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the September 15th total of 224,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of MCN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,748. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 21,320 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 41,033 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 18,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

