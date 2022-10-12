Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Declines By 85.2%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the September 15th total of 418,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADRNY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($32.14) price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. HSBC raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.95.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.71. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $35.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $22.85 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is 28.91%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

