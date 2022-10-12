Short Interest in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Increases By 1,656.1%

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 1,656.1% from the September 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC now owns 101,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,595,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 589,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 65,315 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $35.64. The stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,729. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $35.77 and a 1 year high of $51.93.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

