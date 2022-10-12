Short Interest in IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Expands By 300.0%

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on IMI from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,300 ($15.71) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of IMIAY stock remained flat at $26.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 428. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average of $31.84. IMI has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $49.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.64%.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

