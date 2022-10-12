Short Interest in Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Decreases By 100.0%

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 2,800,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,334,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Healthier Choices Management Price Performance
Healthier Choices Management has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
Healthier Choices Management Company Profile
