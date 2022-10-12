Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Decreases By 93.8%

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the September 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTAG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.42. 2,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,265. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.06. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $35.20.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAG. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

