Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Grows By 284.6%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, an increase of 284.6% from the September 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Down 3.3 %

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.30. 187,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,218. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $42,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $187,000.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

