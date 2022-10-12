Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Grows By 284.6%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, an increase of 284.6% from the September 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Down 3.3 %
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.30. 187,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,218. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.