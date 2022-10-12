Short Interest in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW) Decreases By 75.6%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the September 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:DCRDW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,674. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 60.1% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 946,015 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 198.1% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 294,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 195,694 shares in the last quarter. Dryden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 23.4% in the second quarter. Dryden Capital LLC now owns 801,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 151,870 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the first quarter valued at $86,000.

