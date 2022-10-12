Short Interest in CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Expands By 897.6%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a growth of 897.6% from the September 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

CubicFarm Systems Trading Down 10.3 %

OTCMKTS CUBXF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. 13,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,908. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. CubicFarm Systems has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on CubicFarm Systems from C$0.85 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CubicFarm Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CubicFarm Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.25 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CubicFarm Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.86.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

