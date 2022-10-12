Short Interest in Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Declines By 100.0%

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 1,674,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,378,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Blue Sphere Price Performance

Shares of BLSP stock remained flat at $0.00 on Wednesday. 4,263,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,560,321. Blue Sphere has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Blue Sphere Company Profile

Blue Sphere Corp. transforms millions of tons of agricultural, municipal and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

