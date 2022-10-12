Short Interest in Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Declines By 100.0%

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 1,674,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,378,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Blue Sphere Price Performance
Shares of BLSP stock remained flat at $0.00 on Wednesday. 4,263,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,560,321. Blue Sphere has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
Blue Sphere Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Sphere (BLSP)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Sphere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.