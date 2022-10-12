Short Interest in Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Rises By 366.7%

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKHYY traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.10. 639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.02. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3267 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

