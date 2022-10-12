Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Grows By 1,022.9%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a growth of 1,022.9% from the September 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ACGLN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 46,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,458. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ACGLN Get Rating ) by 273.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

