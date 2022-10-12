Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 155 ($1.87) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 257.50 ($3.11).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

