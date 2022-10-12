ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SFBS stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.35. The company had a trading volume of 893 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,452. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $72.80 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.21. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.99.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 46.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $278,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,747 shares in the company, valued at $24,685,238.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 67.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 119.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

