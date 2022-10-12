Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Major Shareholder Sells $320,254.56 in Stock

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 32,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $320,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,208,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,546,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Performance

SRG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.47. 547,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,141. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.79.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 93.58% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seritage Growth Properties

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRG. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter worth $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the second quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the second quarter worth $68,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 81.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

About Seritage Growth Properties

(Get Rating)

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.