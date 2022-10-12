Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.97

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNRH. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 52.4% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,452,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 499,580 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 755.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 498,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 439,996 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 31.5% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,315,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after acquiring an additional 315,312 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,679,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 18.1% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.
