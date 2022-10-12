Selective Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 134,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 36,770 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 380.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 279,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 221,214 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Western Union by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

WU opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.37.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

