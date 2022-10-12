Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $89,000 Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 85.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 29.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 843.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 31,516 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 7.7% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Finally, Advocate Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter worth $751,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVRG. UBS Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.98 and a 200-day moving average of $67.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.51%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

