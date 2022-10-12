Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys 777 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 199,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

FIW opened at $73.44 on Wednesday. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.31.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.