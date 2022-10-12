Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $135.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Security National Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the first quarter worth about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Security National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Security National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

