Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Update

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,100 shares, an increase of 319.9% from the September 15th total of 64,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 413,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Secoo Stock Performance

SECO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,859. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29. Secoo has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Secoo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Secoo stock. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new position in shares of Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,450,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000. Secoo comprises 0.6% of IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC owned about 7.71% of Secoo at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

