Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s current price.

SEE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.58.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $45.25. 1,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,215. Sealed Air has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Emile Z. Chammas acquired 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,640. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,241,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,602 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sealed Air by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,450,000 after purchasing an additional 417,485 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at about $18,579,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air by 24.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,733,000 after purchasing an additional 319,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 93.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

