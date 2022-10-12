SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
SCYNEXIS Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SCYX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,825. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $89.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $8.10.
SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 169.86% and a negative net margin of 1,557.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of SCYNEXIS
About SCYNEXIS
SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.