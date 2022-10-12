SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,825. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $89.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 169.86% and a negative net margin of 1,557.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 2.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 293,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the first quarter worth $26,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 20.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

