Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 94 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.8% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO traded up $3.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $434.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.58 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $506.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.46.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

