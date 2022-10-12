Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 33 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,220,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,066,932,000 after buying an additional 184,139 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,815,000 after buying an additional 100,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,005,096,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,812,000 after buying an additional 263,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.85. 83,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,741. The company’s 50 day moving average is $437.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $322.31 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 21.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lam Research from $540.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lam Research from $475.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $597.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

