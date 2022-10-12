Scott & Selber Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,558 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.31.

LMT stock traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $404.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,037. The firm has a market cap of $107.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $419.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.63.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

