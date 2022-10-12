Scott & Selber Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,832,000 after buying an additional 22,821 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $213.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,993. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.47. The firm has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $210.66 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.83.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 over the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

