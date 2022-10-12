Scott & Selber Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Scott & Selber Inc. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.9% in the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.2% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $460,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $769,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.08.

MA stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.41. The stock had a trading volume of 31,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,707. The firm has a market cap of $275.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.69 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

