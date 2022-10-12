Scott & Selber Inc. Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,782 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,447 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,923 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Intel Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.32. 986,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,841,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.